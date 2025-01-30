Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmicrophonevintagepublic domainportraitretroradioPortrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 917 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5176 x 3956 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734836/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Will Bradley, Mart Garvey, and William P. Gottlieb, NBC/WRC show, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735451/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Ted Weems and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735024/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735471/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644207/retro-party-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Ted Weems and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735035/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican Guy Studio Shoot Portrait People Race remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14939347/african-guy-studio-shoot-portrait-people-race-remixView licensePortrait of Jimmie Lunceford, William P. Gottlieb, and Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735243/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798308/podcast-talk-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734580/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644209/retro-party-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of William P. Gottlieb, WINX(?), Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735371/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage radio design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180046/editable-vintage-radio-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734777/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePodcaster needed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490573/podcaster-needed-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey and William P. Gottlieb, record store, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734474/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644205/retro-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735222/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866427/retro-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of William P. Gottlieb, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735390/image-paper-people-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage radio design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180007/editable-vintage-radio-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Carl Mirman and William P. Gottlieb, Washington, D.C., ca. Dec. 1941 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735383/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEntertainment marketing program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732553/entertainment-marketing-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735018/portrait-ted-weems-winx-washington-dc-ca-1940-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798309/podcast-talk-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of William P. Gottlieb, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734717/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682327/podcast-talk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735348/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePodcast talk Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798307/podcast-talk-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735473/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage radio design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180004/editable-vintage-radio-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735083/image-people-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage radio design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179992/editable-vintage-radio-design-element-setView licensePortrait of William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735476/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseLive radio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438407/live-radio-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, Duke Ellington, William P. Gottlieb, and Dave Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735245/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license