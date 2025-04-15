rawpixel
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…
Vintage vibes poster template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Vintage hits poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
Music playlist poster template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
Vintage hits Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro party poster template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro party poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Carlos Gastel, and Bob Gioga, New York, N.Y., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Symphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
New year 2024 poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro music poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
New year party poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Laurindo Almeida, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…
70s party poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lover poster template, funky design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music amplifier poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
