rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitjazztrumpet
International jazz day Instagram post template
International jazz day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713768/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734718/portrait-ray-wetzel-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Special celebration Instagram post template
Special celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713714/special-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Conte Candoli, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Conte Candoli, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736537/portrait-conte-candoli-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539369/vintage-hits-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Chico Alvarez, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chico Alvarez, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734828/portrait-chico-alvarez-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538932/jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737415/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660445/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Buck Clayton, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buck Clayton, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735959/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template
Jazz club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750579/jazz-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735665/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day poster template
International Jazz Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music festival poster template
Jazz music festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493942/jazz-music-festival-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713744/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734579/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club poster template
Jazz club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13264903/jazz-club-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Milt Bernhart, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Milt Bernhart, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734746/portrait-milt-bernhart-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
International jazz day Instagram post template
International jazz day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713411/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737674/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Facebook story template, editable design
Jazz night Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660444/jazz-night-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737336/portrait-harry-devito-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert poster template, editable text and design
Jazz concert poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721398/jazz-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club blog banner template, editable text
Jazz club blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539341/jazz-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735049/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Solo concert Instagram post template
Solo concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713414/solo-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, Joe Ferrante, and Curly Broyles, Hotel Commodore, Century…
Portrait of John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, Joe Ferrante, and Curly Broyles, Hotel Commodore, Century…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737384/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram story template
Jazz club Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13264842/jazz-club-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735167/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage jazz-themed frame mockup
Editable vintage jazz-themed frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15403508/editable-vintage-jazz-themed-frame-mockupView license
Portrait of Ted Kelly, Kenny Kersey, Benny Fonville, (Scoville) Toby Browne, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New…
Portrait of Ted Kelly, Kenny Kersey, Benny Fonville, (Scoville) Toby Browne, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735533/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437251/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Cootie Williams, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cootie Williams, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736659/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Live music Instagram post template, editable text
Live music Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538957/live-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737512/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template
Jazz club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436478/jazz-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license