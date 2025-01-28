Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitjazztrumpetPortrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 915 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3978 x 5219 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational jazz day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713768/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734718/portrait-ray-wetzel-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713714/special-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Conte Candoli, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736537/portrait-conte-candoli-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539369/vintage-hits-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Chico Alvarez, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734828/portrait-chico-alvarez-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538932/jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737415/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660445/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Buck Clayton, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735959/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750579/jazz-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735665/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493942/jazz-music-festival-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713744/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734579/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13264903/jazz-club-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Milt Bernhart, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734746/portrait-milt-bernhart-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseInternational jazz day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713411/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737674/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660444/jazz-night-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737336/portrait-harry-devito-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721398/jazz-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539341/jazz-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735049/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSolo concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713414/solo-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, Joe Ferrante, and Curly Broyles, Hotel Commodore, Century…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737384/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13264842/jazz-club-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735167/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage jazz-themed frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15403508/editable-vintage-jazz-themed-frame-mockupView licensePortrait of Ted Kelly, Kenny Kersey, Benny Fonville, (Scoville) Toby Browne, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735533/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437251/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Cootie Williams, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736659/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLive music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538957/live-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMetropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737512/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436478/jazz-club-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736511/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license