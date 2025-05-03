Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagepublic domainportraitwomanbedspaPortrait of Gloria King, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 918 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3989 x 5213 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman relaxing with a spa treatment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927782/woman-relaxing-with-spa-treatment-remixView licensePortrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735628/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman relaxing with a spa treatment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943749/woman-relaxing-with-spa-treatment-remixView licensePortrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734992/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty & spa Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576169/beauty-spa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735580/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseRelax, wellness retreat Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576314/relax-wellness-retreat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735550/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWoman relaxing with a spa treatment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927778/woman-relaxing-with-spa-treatment-remixView licensePortrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734631/image-tree-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty & spa blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460513/beauty-spa-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735042/image-trees-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman having a massage, wellness retreat remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926774/woman-having-massage-wellness-retreat-remixView licensePortrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734995/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman relaxing with a spa treatment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927770/woman-relaxing-with-spa-treatment-remixView licensePortrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735233/image-dog-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman having a massage, wellness retreat remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926788/woman-having-massage-wellness-retreat-remixView licensePortrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735129/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWoman having a massage, wellness retreat remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926783/woman-having-massage-wellness-retreat-remixView licensePortrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734514/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman having a massage, wellness retreat remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926794/woman-having-massage-wellness-retreat-remixView licensePortrait of Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736328/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWoman having a massage, wellness retreat remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926792/woman-having-massage-wellness-retreat-remixView licensePortrait of Mary Lou Williams, CBS studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736768/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman having a massage, wellness retreat remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926795/woman-having-massage-wellness-retreat-remixView licensePortrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735014/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWoman having a massage, wellness retreat remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926777/woman-having-massage-wellness-retreat-remixView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737618/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman having a massage, wellness retreat remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926791/woman-having-massage-wellness-retreat-remixView licensePortrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735145/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWoman having a massage, wellness retreat remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926830/woman-having-massage-wellness-retreat-remixView licensePortrait of Billie Holiday and Mister, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736186/image-dog-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman having a massage, wellness retreat remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926773/woman-having-massage-wellness-retreat-remixView licensePortrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735119/image-background-dog-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWoman having a massage, wellness retreat remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927042/woman-having-massage-wellness-retreat-remixView licensePortrait of Deryk Sampson, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736108/portrait-deryk-sampson-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman having a massage, wellness retreat remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927408/woman-having-massage-wellness-retreat-remixView licensePortrait of Mildred Bailey, Carnegie Hall(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734451/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman relaxing with a spa treatment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927462/woman-relaxing-with-spa-treatment-remixView licensePortrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734627/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license