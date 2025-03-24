rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Leonard Bernstein, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagebowmusicalpublic domainportrait
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705259/png-aesthetic-art-remix-blueView license
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Leonard Bernstein, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Leonard Bernstein, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735236/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735715/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12449070/music-industry-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454255/music-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734685/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Violin concert poster template
Violin concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13251330/violin-concert-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Benny Goodman, Leonard Bernstein, and Max Hollander, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
Portrait of Benny Goodman, Leonard Bernstein, and Max Hollander, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736378/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454318/music-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737596/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735269/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Violin concert Facebook post template
Violin concert Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13251199/violin-concert-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737682/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Violin concert Instagram story template
Violin concert Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13251415/violin-concert-instagram-story-templateView license
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736264/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735358/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
Vintage music collage with gramophone, vintage notes, and a cello. Music and vintage vibes. customizable design customizable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22702338/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736307/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage
Editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123406/editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collageView license
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735883/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Violin concert Facebook cover template, editable design
Violin concert Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649831/violin-concert-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735622/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Sweet symphony inspires music creation, customizable design template
Sweet symphony inspires music creation, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769264/sweet-symphony-inspires-music-creation-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734946/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Violin lessons Facebook cover template, editable design
Violin lessons Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12649851/violin-lessons-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736532/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351188/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Slam Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Slam Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737324/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351271/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Eddy Duchin, Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Oscar Moore, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddy Duchin, Wesley Prince, Nat King Cole, and Oscar Moore, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734618/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Violin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342723/violin-png-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Lucky Thompson, Hilda A. Taylor, and Al McKibbon, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Lucky Thompson, Hilda A. Taylor, and Al McKibbon, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735023/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736160/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Violin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351312/violin-png-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736763/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license