Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmen'svintagepublic domainportraitclothingretroPortrait of Billy Strayhorn, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 924 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3892 x 5057 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRetro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Billy Strayhorn, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734837/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318553/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735327/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro-style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633164/image-background-png-cartoonView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage style image with 'quiet mind' and 'READ DEEPER' text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633593/image-background-png-cartoonView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735418/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735420/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735328/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735427/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735260/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318535/image-background-png-abstractView licensePortrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734989/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736165/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of kids reading with chess pieces, vintage style editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318536/retro-collage-kids-reading-with-chess-pieces-vintage-style-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735629/image-people-art-men-suitsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Carlos Gastel, and Bob Gioga, New York, N.Y., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735162/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735450/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage TV Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551325/old-effectView licensePortrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735764/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOne of a kind Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007212/one-kind-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735330/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243087/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735287/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with a clock-headed figure and purple tape editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22691810/retro-collage-with-clock-headed-figure-and-purple-tape-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735301/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePortrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735951/image-sunglasses-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with a clock-headed figure and vintage cityscape editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318531/retro-collage-with-clock-headed-figure-and-vintage-cityscape-editable-designView licensePortrait of Pete Rugolo and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737548/portrait-pete-rugolo-and-bob-gioga-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license