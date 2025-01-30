rawpixel
Portrait of Ray McKinley, Hotel Commodore, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Ray McKinley, Hotel Commodore, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Ray McKinley, Hotel Commodore, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro disco music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Ray McKinley, Hotel Commodore, Century Room, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music rehearsal studio editable mockup, interior design
Portrait of Ray McKinley, Eddie Sauter, and (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Hotel Commodore, Century Room, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan.…
Drums editable mockup
Portrait of Paul Kashian, Mundell Lowe, Ray McKinley, Chris Adams, and Teddy Norman, Hotel Commodore, Century Room, New…
Retro party blog banner template
Portrait of Ray McKinley, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Drumming competition Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Ray McKinley, Paul Kashian, Mundell Lowe, Chris Adams, and Teddy Norman, Hotel Commodore, Century Room, New…
Cat guitar, hobby lifestyle editable remix
Portrait of Ray McKinley, (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, and Peanuts Hucko, Hotel Commodore, Century…
Music playlist ad Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Ray McKinley and Paul Kashian, Hotel Commodore, Century Room, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P.…
Music lessons Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Baby Dodds, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lessons Instagram post template
Portrait of Lionel Hampton, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Drumming competition poster template
Portrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live concert Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music theory Instagram post template
Portrait of Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P.…
Audition recruitment Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Slick Jones, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Home music studio Instagram post template
Portrait of Humberto López Morales, Glen Island Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
George Barbier's woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Join our band Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of J. C. (James Charles) Heard, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Imagination 101 Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…
World tour Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Pee Wee Russell, Dave Tough, and Max Kaminsky, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William…
