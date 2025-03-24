rawpixel
Portrait of George Lewis and Bunk Johnson, Stuyvesant Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Bunk Johnson, George Lewis, Alcide Pavageau, Kaiser Marshall, Jim Robinson, and Don Ewell, Stuyvesant Casino…
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Inner peace music editable poster template
Portrait of Benny Goodman, 400 Restaurant, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
Portrait of Sidney Bechet and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music flyer template, funky design
Portrait of Freddie Moore, Hot Lips Page, Sidney Bechet, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June…
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Bunk Johnson, Stuyvesant Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lover poster template, funky design
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Entertainment media, colorful editable remix design
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…
Music application flyer, editable template
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music application, editable poster template
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, Lloyd Phillips, and Bob Wilber, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947…
Inner peace music blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Ted Kelly, Kenny Kersey, Benny Fonville, (Scoville) Toby Browne, and Buck Clayton, Café Society (Downtown), New…
Music festival poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Cecil (Xavier) Scott, Ole South, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of George Brunis and Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music streaming poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Fess Williams and Freddie Moore, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948…
Tune in poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Inner peace music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Music playlist cover template
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
