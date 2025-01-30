rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Milt Gabler, and Morty Palitz, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmicrophonevintagemusicpublic domainportraitnew
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735350/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735368/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737081/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377289/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Morty Palitz, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Morty Palitz, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735386/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735363/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928621/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735269/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928825/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736475/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736489/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Dixon's Steak House(?), New York, N.Y., ca.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737486/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Party time Instagram post template
Party time Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13511350/party-time-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735358/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template
Jazz night poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692888/jazz-night-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735273/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Branding blog banner template
Branding blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062182/branding-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734889/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert poster template
Jazz concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692824/jazz-concert-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734762/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram post template
Jazz night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713761/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Oscar Moore, Nat King Cole, and Wesley Prince, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Oscar Moore, Nat King Cole, and Wesley Prince, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734482/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
New release Instagram post template, editable text
New release Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494638/new-release-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735356/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845096/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737600/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713759/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735654/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206176/woman-playing-music-purple-color-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Cat Anderson, Ray Nance, and Taft Jordan(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cat Anderson, Ray Nance, and Taft Jordan(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735978/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music blog banner template
Jazz music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460650/jazz-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Morty Palitz, Jack Hotop, Joe Mooney, and Andy Fitzgerald, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Portrait of Morty Palitz, Jack Hotop, Joe Mooney, and Andy Fitzgerald, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735271/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Music application flyer, editable template
Music application flyer, editable template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696383/music-application-flyer-editable-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Lilyann Carol, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Lilyann Carol, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736135/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license