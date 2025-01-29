rawpixel
Portrait of Henry Wells, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Henry Wells, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Wesley Prince, Oscar Moore, and Nat King Cole, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Babs Gonzales, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P.…
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital Instagram post template
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Piano lessons Instagram post template
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music & art poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz club poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Lawrence Brown, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
