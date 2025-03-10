Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageframepeopleartmanvintagepublic domainportraitinteriorPortrait of David Stone Martin, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 889 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3848 x 5192 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785576/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Eddie Sauter, Neal Hefti, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Ralph Burns, and Johnny Richards, Museum of Modern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734529/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. 