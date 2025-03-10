rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of David Stone Martin, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
framepeopleartmanvintagepublic domainportraitinterior
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785576/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Eddie Sauter, Neal Hefti, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Ralph Burns, and Johnny Richards, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Eddie Sauter, Neal Hefti, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Ralph Burns, and Johnny Richards, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734529/image-wooden-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Neal Hefti, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Neal Hefti, George Handy, Edwin A. Finckel, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735063/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712916/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView license
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736759/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712990/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736058/image-hand-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, man decorating wall
Photo frame editable mockup, man decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825407/photo-frame-editable-mockup-man-decorating-wallView license
Portrait of Bernie Benjamin and George (George David) Weiss in their office, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Bernie Benjamin and George (George David) Weiss in their office, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734562/image-people-art-trophiesFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, man decorating wall
Photo frame mockup, man decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825387/photo-frame-mockup-man-decorating-wallView license
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Johnny Richards, Eddie Sauter, Ralph Burns, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Johnny Richards, Eddie Sauter, Ralph Burns, and Neal Hefti, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734936/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, neon room decor photo
Picture frame mockup, neon room decor photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823423/picture-frame-mockup-neon-room-decor-photoView license
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
Portrait of Ralph Burns, Edwin A. Finckel, George Handy, Neal Hefti, Johnny Richards, and Eddie Sauter, Museum of Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735040/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Couple arranging framed artwork together mockup, customizable design
Couple arranging framed artwork together mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21696823/couple-arranging-framed-artwork-together-mockup-customizable-designView license
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736752/image-frame-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736006/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
Portrait of Alex Steinweiss, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Alex Steinweiss, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737378/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, couple decorating wall
Photo frame mockup, couple decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724146/photo-frame-mockup-couple-decorating-wallView license
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736871/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Man renovating a house
Man renovating a house
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912812/man-renovating-houseView license
Portrait of Bernie Benjamin and George (George David) Weiss, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bernie Benjamin and George (George David) Weiss, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735095/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12185574/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734995/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
In loving memory poster template
In loving memory poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836597/loving-memory-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, CBS studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, CBS studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736768/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame, editable decor mockup
Vintage frame, editable decor mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721674/vintage-frame-editable-decor-mockupView license
Portrait of Bernie Benjamin and George (George David) Weiss, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bernie Benjamin and George (George David) Weiss, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734986/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Family love quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Family love quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408506/family-love-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735289/portrait-buddy-morrow-new-york-ny-ca-may-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901418/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735465/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Portrait of George Handy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Handy, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736115/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Funeral blog banner template
Funeral blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828464/funeral-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel in his home, Greenwich Village, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736866/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734992/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license