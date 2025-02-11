Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartsmanblackvintagepublic domainportraitretroPortrait of Louis Prima, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 918 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3994 x 5223 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of June Christy, Georgie Auld, and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736513/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735576/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318524/image-background-png-paperView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734471/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735502/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736198/portrait-nat-king-cole-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318529/image-background-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Buddy Rich, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734840/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseCollage of diverse artistic elements in a vintage style, featuring animals and faces social media post editable template…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318550/image-background-png-paper-textureView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, William P. Gottlieb's home or office, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736351/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Sylvia Syms, Little Casino(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735337/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243087/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735326/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Buddy Morrow and Ritz Brothers, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735277/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243093/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734583/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240291/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Buddy Rich, Arcadia Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735396/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage of three suited figures with eye, mouth, ear heads editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318532/image-background-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Tex Beneke, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736824/portrait-tex-beneke-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240264/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735524/portrait-nat-king-cole-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318553/image-background-png-textureView licensePortrait of Vic Damone, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735551/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Herbie Fields, ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737070/portrait-herbie-fields-ca-feb-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView licensePortrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736019/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735578/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318538/image-background-png-paper-textureView licensePortrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737458/portrait-frank-socolow-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736294/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license