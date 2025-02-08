rawpixel
Portrait of Tommy Myles and Tommy Potter, Washington, D.C., ca. Mar. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tommy Myles and Tommy Potter, ca. Mar. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Metal album cover Instagram post template
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
Portrait of Jack Lesberg and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music band poster template
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Vintage tunes Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Teddy Kaye, Vivien Garry, and Arv(in) Charles Garrison, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music band Instagram post template
Portrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music band Facebook story template
Portrait of Jimmy Jones, John (O.) Levy, and Al Casey(?), Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music amplifier poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Portrait of Stan Freeman, Bunny Shawker, Bob Haggart, Art Drelinger, Billy Butterfield, Toots Mondello, and Mary Lou…
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Portrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Princess playing harp fantasy remix, editable design
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Music streaming application collage element, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
Portrait of Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Joe Mooney, Andy Fitzgerald, Gaeton (Gate) Frega, and Jack Hotop, Decca studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by…
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…
