Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
peopleartmanblackvintageshirtmusicalpublic domain
Men's shirt mockup, editable Summer fashion design
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Buddy Morrow and Ritz Brothers, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Lawrence Brown, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
Portrait of Buddy De Franco, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Portrait of Toby Tyler, Washington, D.C., ca. Dec. 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
Man with binoculars illustration, live to wander text, editable design
Portrait of Miff Mole, Nick's (Tavern), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's T-shirt mockup, casual fashion editable design
Portrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Peace love music poster template, editable vintage photography design
Portrait of Harry DeVito, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
T-shirt mockup rear view, editable casual apparel
Portrait of Milt Bernhart, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Hiphop music Instagram post template
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
T-shirt editable mockup
Portrait of Henry Wells, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable streetwear t-shirt mockup fashion design
Portrait of Dicky Wells and Henry Wells, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's polo t-shirt editable mockup, apparel
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's t-shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashion
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
T-shirt mockup, editable casual apparel
Portrait of Buddy Morrow, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Polo t-shirt mockup, basic menswear
Portrait of Bill Harris and Charlie Ventura, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William…
Men's t-shirt mockup, casual apparel
Portrait of Johnny Hodges and Lawrence Brown, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Men's t-shirt mockup, editable design
Portrait of Harry Betts, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
