Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitpianogrand pianoPortrait of Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 921 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4015 x 5234 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735185/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735398/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347241/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347232/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347034/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Harry Forbes, and Pete Rugolo, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735688/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePiano recital poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452454/piano-recital-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Kai Winding, Eddie Safranski, Pete Rugolo, and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735689/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano recital Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452434/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Gene Schroeder, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737316/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452451/music-lesson-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Harry Forbes, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736147/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452428/music-lesson-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734686/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835800/piano-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Bob Graettinger, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734598/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseKandinsky quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815015/kandinsky-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Art Tatum, Vogue Room, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734877/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano recital Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835796/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734478/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKids' piano contest blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470852/kids-piano-contest-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736338/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602714/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic school poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274260/music-school-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licensePortrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734597/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMusic academy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836673/music-academy-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736441/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835798/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Wayne Howard, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735654/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePiano course Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835793/piano-course-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736717/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835795/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Pete Rugolo, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734802/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597380/orchestra-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734780/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license