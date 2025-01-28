rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitstagejazz
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602714/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734445/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International jazz day Instagram post template
International jazz day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713411/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736458/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International jazz day Instagram post template
International jazz day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713458/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734447/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713615/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735454/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
People job character, editable design element set
People job character, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Cootie Williams, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cootie Williams, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736659/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night Instagram post template
Jazz night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713491/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Walter Fuller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Walter Fuller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736599/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602713/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Cootie Williams, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cootie Williams, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734917/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template
Jazz club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713379/jazz-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Special celebration Instagram post template
Special celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713372/special-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Buck Clayton, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buck Clayton, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735959/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492812/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Taft Jordan, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Taft Jordan, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736106/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Solo concert Instagram post template
Solo concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713414/solo-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735512/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music night poster template
Jazz music night poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693125/jazz-music-night-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734848/portrait-ray-wetzel-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template
Jazz club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561742/jazz-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735751/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488179/piano-jazz-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Fats Navarro and Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Fats Navarro and Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737722/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602716/piano-jazz-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735049/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music night blog banner template
Jazz music night blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561458/jazz-music-night-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Cootie Williams, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cootie Williams, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734918/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz bar Facebook post template
Jazz bar Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823926/jazz-bar-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734780/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template
Jazz night poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665303/jazz-night-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Walter Fuller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Walter Fuller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734695/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music concert Instagram post template
Music concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561703/music-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737415/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music night Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz music night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378790/jazz-music-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Joe Thomas, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Thomas, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737726/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license