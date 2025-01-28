Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitstagejazzPortrait of Louis Armstrong, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 911 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3967 x 5224 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPiano jazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602714/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734445/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational jazz day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713411/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736458/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational jazz day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713458/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734447/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713615/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735454/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePeople job character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Cootie Williams, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736659/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713491/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Walter Fuller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736599/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602713/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Cootie Williams, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734917/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713379/jazz-club-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713372/special-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Buck Clayton, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735959/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492812/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Taft Jordan, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736106/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSolo concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713414/solo-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735512/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693125/jazz-music-night-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734848/portrait-ray-wetzel-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561742/jazz-club-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735751/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488179/piano-jazz-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Fats Navarro and Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737722/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602716/piano-jazz-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735049/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561458/jazz-music-night-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Cootie Williams, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734918/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz bar Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823926/jazz-bar-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Phil Moore and John (O.) Levy, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734780/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665303/jazz-night-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Walter Fuller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734695/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561703/music-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737415/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378790/jazz-music-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Thomas, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737726/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license