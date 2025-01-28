rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitsaxophonejazz
International Jazz Day poster template
International Jazz Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734824/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735294/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert blog banner template
Saxophone jazz concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451411/saxophone-jazz-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735279/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437251/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Al Sears, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Al Sears, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737431/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452345/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735924/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734668/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713744/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Coleman Hawkins, Spotlite (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Coleman Hawkins, Spotlite (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735686/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540436/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Tab Smith, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tab Smith, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734982/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music & art poster template, editable text and design
Music & art poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540646/music-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737712/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music & art poster template, editable text and design
Music & art poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539164/music-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735528/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music cover template
Jazz music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435051/jazz-music-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735087/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits Instagram post template
Vintage hits Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694000/vintage-hits-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735440/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music festival poster template
Jazz music festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493942/jazz-music-festival-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735536/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12674756/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Al Sears, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Al Sears, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735933/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736174/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music & art Instagram post template
Jazz music & art Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693916/jazz-music-art-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Tab Smith, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tab Smith, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734832/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
People job character, editable design element set
People job character, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735955/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713615/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Ben Webster, Bengasi, Washington, D.C., ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ben Webster, Bengasi, Washington, D.C., ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736007/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template
Jazz night poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564487/jazz-night-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737054/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert poster template, editable text and design
Jazz concert poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721398/jazz-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Harry Carney, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Harry Carney, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734611/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license