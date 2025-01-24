Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitjazznewPortrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 918 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3961 x 5176 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJazz music night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693125/jazz-music-night-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734947/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14665303/jazz-night-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735957/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692888/jazz-night-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737596/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692824/jazz-concert-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734685/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507052/jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737682/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460650/jazz-music-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski and Shelly Manne, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736833/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735715/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Jack Lesberg, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737362/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694000/vintage-hits-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736474/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736532/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126886/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734821/portrait-eddie-safranski-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music & art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693916/jazz-music-art-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Slam Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737324/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone jazz concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734761/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540436/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Lucky Thompson, Hilda A. Taylor, and Al McKibbon, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735023/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational jazz day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713411/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Oscar Pettiford and Junior Raglin, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735585/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602714/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735572/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & art poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539164/music-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Jimmy Crawford, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735486/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713399/special-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735167/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & art poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540646/music-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Chubby Jackson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735262/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713491/jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Pete Brown, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735851/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license