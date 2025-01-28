Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmanblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitPortrait of Charlie Barnet and Re-Bop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 918 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3988 x 5213 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMusic flyer template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435825/music-flyer-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet and Re-Bop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735076/image-animal-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWireless headphone poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817234/wireless-headphone-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet and Re-Bop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734964/image-animal-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lover poster template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437466/music-lover-poster-template-funky-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735087/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application flyer, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696383/music-application-flyer-editable-templateView licensePortrait of Rex William Stewart and Charlie Barnet, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735937/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696308/music-application-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735440/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWireless headphone Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11677015/wireless-headphone-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734560/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736042/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseRelaxing music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765545/relaxing-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737712/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic everywhere Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11677021/music-everywhere-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735000/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWireless headphone Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817100/wireless-headphone-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736174/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119307/png-hand-faceView licensePortrait of Tab Smith, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734982/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStream poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730042/stream-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Georgie Auld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735844/portrait-georgie-auld-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWireless headphone blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817103/wireless-headphone-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Charlie Barnet, WOR broadcast, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735817/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan, music 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210947/man-music-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734824/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23491023/image-hand-face-personView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736257/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic application Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696311/music-application-twitter-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Gene Sedric, The Place, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734945/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMen's sweatshirt mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837131/mens-sweatshirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura and Lilyann Carol, National studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736135/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseMen's sweatshirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837192/mens-sweatshirt-mockup-element-editable-apparel-fashionView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura and Herb Abramson, National studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735036/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseNew release poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730039/new-release-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737054/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseTune in poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103210/tune-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736836/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license