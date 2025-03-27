rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartmanblackvintagewallpublic domainportrait
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734467/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734995/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735014/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589439/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735580/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735550/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Farmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remix
Farmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734463/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Polo t-shirt mockup, basic menswear
Polo t-shirt mockup, basic menswear
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7445198/polo-t-shirt-mockup-basic-menswearView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734631/image-tree-people-artFree Image from public domain license
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
Portrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736015/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Men's cap editable mockup, fashion design
Men's cap editable mockup, fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614910/mens-cap-editable-mockup-fashion-designView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736750/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737228/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Metro billboard sign mockup, 3D rendering
Metro billboard sign mockup, 3D rendering
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7701248/metro-billboard-sign-mockup-renderingView license
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785576/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine and Vic Damone, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736173/image-people-art-mensFree Image from public domain license
Polo shirt mockup, editable brick wall design
Polo shirt mockup, editable brick wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8835172/polo-shirt-mockup-editable-brick-wall-designView license
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736698/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram story template, editable text
History course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bud Freeman and Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736569/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589433/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736019/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735129/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737481/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900931/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735628/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Poster mockup, editable product design
Poster mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436405/poster-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle and Mrs. Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737021/image-light-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588823/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734989/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license