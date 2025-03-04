rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Sy Sinclair by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitphotographic
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Sy Sinclair by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sy Sinclair by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734962/portrait-sinclair-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView license
Portrait of Sy Sinclair by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sy Sinclair by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734958/portrait-sinclair-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735465/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Tommy Myles and Tommy Potter, ca. Mar. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Myles and Tommy Potter, ca. Mar. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734771/portrait-tommy-myles-and-tommy-potter-ca-mar-1942-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Louis Jordan, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Jordan, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735679/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView license
Portrait of Johnny Hodges and Lawrence Brown, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Johnny Hodges and Lawrence Brown, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736037/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Mezz Mezzrow, Albert Nicholas, and Sy Sinclair, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Mezz Mezzrow, Albert Nicholas, and Sy Sinclair, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734886/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…
Symphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119307/png-hand-faceView license
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ray Wetzel, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734848/portrait-ray-wetzel-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable design
Symphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23491023/image-hand-face-personView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737512/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
Png editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135953/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-transparent-backgroundView license
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735833/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Thomas and Eddie Wilcox, Loyal Charles Lodge No. 167, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Future of music Facebook post template, editable digital design
Future of music Facebook post template, editable digital design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18407208/future-music-facebook-post-template-editable-digital-designView license
Portrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736166/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits Facebook post template
Vintage hits Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737415/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Buck Clayton, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buck Clayton, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735959/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998820/diverse-people-standing-together-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737370/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615290/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736248/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Facebook story template
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Portrait of Henry Levine, Fort Myer, Arlington, Va., ca. Feb. 1943 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Henry Levine, Fort Myer, Arlington, Va., ca. Feb. 1943 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734745/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737674/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist blog banner template
Music playlist blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sandy Williams and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736563/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Children's music png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Children's music png element, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12433507/childrens-music-png-element-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…
Portrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license