rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartblackvintagepublic domainportraitwhiteblack and white
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734995/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734467/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734992/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735580/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735129/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734631/image-tree-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735550/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9510353/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735628/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735042/image-trees-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9556366/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737481/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734461/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591959/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737480/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Book cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
Book cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23106871/image-cartoon-paper-handView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734998/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592021/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Nat King Cole, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735524/portrait-nat-king-cole-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554883/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Victor studio(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735465/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736165/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736698/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
LGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.
LGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9512078/lgbt-man-editable-activist-holding-pride-flag-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736900/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9513070/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736520/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470548/flexing-woman-editable-fitness-health-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Fran Warren and Gene Williams, Hotel Pennsylvania(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736019/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license