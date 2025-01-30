Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraithillretroPortrait of Herbie Hill, Lou Blum, and Jack Crystal, Commodore Record Shop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 918 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4005 x 5234 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Herbie Hill, Lou Blum, and Jack Crystal, Commodore Record Shop, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735017/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Mary Lou Williams, Jack Teagarden, Dixie Bailey, Hank Jones, Tadd Dameron, and Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams'…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736020/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Jack Teagarden, and Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736850/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Tadd Dameron, Mary Lou Williams, and Dizzy Gillespie, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737307/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams, Hank Jones, and Dizzy Gillespie, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New York, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736976/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Tadd Dameron, Hank Jones, Mary Lou Williams, and Milt Orent, Mary Lou Williams' apartment, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736956/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Tadd Dameron, Mary Lou Williams, Milt Orent, Dixie Bailey, Jack Teagarden, and Dizzy Gillespie, Mary Lou…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736797/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Jack Teagarden, Dixie Bailey, Mary Lou Williams, Tadd Dameron, Hank Jones, Dizzy Gillespie, and Milt Orent, Mary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736118/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615290/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Morey Feld, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735977/portrait-morey-feld-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Ray Anthony, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737417/portrait-ray-anthony-new-york-ny-ca-aug-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, Peanuts Hucko, Pete Terry, Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736523/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615291/vintage-hits-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Jonah Jones and Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736119/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197564/image-background-transparent-png-musical-noteView licensePortrait of Ray McKinley, Paul Kashian, Mundell Lowe, Chris Adams, and Teddy Norman, Hotel Commodore, Century Room, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737446/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737051/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13046607/vintage-vibes-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Skitch Henderson and Andy Russell, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735638/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737600/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Jerry Wald and Alberta Grusd, New Yorker Hotel, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737532/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615293/vintage-hits-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of John Chance, Paul Kashian, Nick Travis, Chuck Genduso, Joe Ferrante, and Curly Broyles, Hotel Commodore, Century…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737384/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic quote mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20770005/music-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Mary Lou Williams, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736390/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license