rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Lucky Thompson, Hilda A. Taylor, and Al McKibbon, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P.…
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraitretrosaxophone
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405409/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405097/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735903/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
Saxophone jazz concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667548/saxophone-jazz-concert-poster-templateView license
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736639/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day poster template
International Jazz Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Miles Davis, and Ray Brown, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Miles Davis, and Ray Brown, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736919/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
People job character, editable design element set
People job character, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380158/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736474/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Coleman Hawkins and Miles Davis, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Coleman Hawkins and Miles Davis, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736581/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15406094/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734685/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437251/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Ventura and Dave Tough, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736863/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Retro music concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713628/retro-music-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736700/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert blog banner template
Saxophone jazz concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451411/saxophone-jazz-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, Miles Davis, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737051/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
People job character, editable design element set
People job character, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380151/people-job-character-editable-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735924/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro groovy design element set
Editable retro groovy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180420/editable-retro-groovy-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Pete Brown, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Pete Brown, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735851/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452345/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737596/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
Jazz club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735644/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
Saxophone jazz concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713744/saxophone-jazz-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736505/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819639/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView license
Portrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Slam Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736532/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
Astronaut playing saxophone background, outer space aesthetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11819642/astronaut-playing-saxophone-background-outer-space-aestheticView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734761/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539369/vintage-hits-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Flip Phillips, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735955/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514234/jazz-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736723/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15404123/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736281/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license