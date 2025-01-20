Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartneonblackvintagepublic domaincityportraitPortrait of Charles Delaunay, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 913 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3961 x 5207 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Charles Delaunay, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734582/image-people-art-neonFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Charles Delaunay, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734501/image-people-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseEnter the metaverse Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19007470/enter-the-metaverse-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736301/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735179/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman background, retro neon collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195976/victorian-woman-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735600/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseCute vintage cherub, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253716/cute-vintage-cherub-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737365/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734541/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734489/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseSocial network, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191765/social-network-editable-collage-remix-designView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734809/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737700/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseHospital services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443572/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735402/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686536/model-casting-call-poster-template-editable-designView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734687/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686534/model-casting-call-flyer-template-editable-textView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734401/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734402/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686538/model-casting-call-twitter-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseCute vintage cherub, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253709/cute-vintage-cherub-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licensePortrait of Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735988/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEditable smart technology remix element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475673/editable-smart-technology-remix-element-setView licensePortrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735714/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman using phone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925678/happy-black-woman-using-phone-remixView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736504/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman speaking on megaphone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928773/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736992/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman using phone remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925756/happy-black-woman-using-phone-remixView licensePortrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737526/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain license