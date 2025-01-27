rawpixel
Portrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable musical people design element set
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Business people in a board room meeting
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Rock fest Instagram post template, editable text
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Peanuts Hucko, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Guitarist needed Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Miles Davis, and Ray Brown, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
People job character, editable design element set
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music festival poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Punk band playlist Instagram pot template, editable design
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
Music event Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Solo concert blog banner template
Portrait of Louis Jordan, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Indie music festival poster template, editable design
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital poster template
Portrait of Ray McKinley, (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, and Peanuts Hucko, Hotel Commodore, Century…
Music festival blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Rex William Stewart, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Solo concert poster template
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro party blog banner template
Portrait of Billy Taylor, Zutty Singleton, and Leonard Ware, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Live music performance blog banner template
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
Music lesson Instagram post template
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lesson poster template
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
