American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
peopleartvintagepublic domainportraitbusinessretrooffice
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Finance word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Chubby Goldfarb, ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Social media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Arnold Hartley, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Diverse professional women portraits, editable design element set
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of a shouting man with colorful vintage geometric shapes editable design
American Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Diverse professional women portraits, editable design element set
Portrait of Eddie Ronan, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of a girl with hearts and the word 'vintage' editable design
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Macbeth (McDonald Augustus Fritz), Renaissance Ballroom, New York, N.Y., ca. July, 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Album cover template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of James Petrillo in his office, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Cheerful office working with be happy note on a forehead, editable design
Portrait of Tadd Dameron, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Future is now Instagram post template
Portrait of Stan Kenton, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Business people giving a high five remix
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy businesswomen in a meeting
Portrait of Jack Costanzo, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Business people giving a high five remix
Portrait of Eve Young, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
