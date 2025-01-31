rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Poster, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peoplenewspaperartvintagepublic domainportraitpostersign
Newspaper editable mockup
Newspaper editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497599/newspaper-editable-mockupView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, record store, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, record store, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735058/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual connection poster template, editable text and design
Spiritual connection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738008/spiritual-connection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, record store, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, record store, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735056/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template
Magazine page poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView license
Poster, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Poster, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736259/poster-washington-dc-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable beachside bus stop mockup design
Editable beachside bus stop mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288324/editable-beachside-bus-stop-mockup-designView license
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735348/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Anti-bullying club poster template, editable text & design
Anti-bullying club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885094/anti-bullying-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Dardanelle, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dardanelle, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736901/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Bus stop ad sign editable mockup
Bus stop ad sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10269257/bus-stop-sign-editable-mockupView license
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737039/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Three banner mockup, ads sign, editable design
Three banner mockup, ads sign, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403584/three-banner-mockup-ads-sign-editable-designView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Stop the violence, woman protesting remix, editable design
Stop the violence, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903350/stop-the-violence-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734626/image-books-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote poster template
Inspirational quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439131/inspirational-quote-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Charlie Spivak, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Spivak, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737426/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Natural products poster template
Natural products poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13020803/natural-products-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736065/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Green poster mockup, editable design
Green poster mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819622/green-poster-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737706/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Poster editable mockup, tattooed man holding sign
Poster editable mockup, tattooed man holding sign
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415530/poster-editable-mockup-tattooed-man-holding-signView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737616/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Portrait of Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735346/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Stop the violence, woman protesting remix, editable design
Stop the violence, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903577/stop-the-violence-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735101/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Green poster mockup, editable design
Green poster mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819546/green-poster-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Howard Theater, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Mary Lou Williams, Howard Theater, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735045/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man holding paper sign mockup, editable design
Man holding paper sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762424/man-holding-paper-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735074/portrait-duke-ellington-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
The ends now, black woman protesting remix, editable design
The ends now, black woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943587/the-ends-now-black-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737119/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Graphic designer profile poster template
Graphic designer profile poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444210/graphic-designer-profile-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Louis Jordan, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Jordan, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736588/portrait-louis-jordan-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Business news poster template
Business news poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444214/business-news-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734574/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license