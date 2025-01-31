Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeoplenewspaperartvintagepublic domainportraitpostersignPoster, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 919 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3977 x 5192 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNewspaper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497599/newspaper-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey, record store, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735058/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual connection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738008/spiritual-connection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey, record store, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735056/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licensePoster, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736259/poster-washington-dc-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable beachside bus stop mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288324/editable-beachside-bus-stop-mockup-designView licensePortrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735348/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseAnti-bullying club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885094/anti-bullying-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Dardanelle, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736901/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseBus stop ad sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10269257/bus-stop-sign-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Cozy Cole, Ole South, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737039/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThree banner mockup, ads sign, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403584/three-banner-mockup-ads-sign-editable-designView licensePortrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStop the violence, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903350/stop-the-violence-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734626/image-books-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439131/inspirational-quote-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Spivak, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737426/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseNatural products poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13020803/natural-products-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736065/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseGreen poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819622/green-poster-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737706/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePoster editable mockup, tattooed man holding signhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415530/poster-editable-mockup-tattooed-man-holding-signView licensePortrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737616/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePortrait of Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735346/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStop the violence, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903577/stop-the-violence-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735101/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseGreen poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819546/green-poster-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Mary Lou Williams, Howard Theater, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735045/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding paper sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762424/man-holding-paper-sign-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735074/portrait-duke-ellington-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseThe ends now, black woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943587/the-ends-now-black-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of John S. Wilson, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737119/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic designer profile poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444210/graphic-designer-profile-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Louis Jordan, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736588/portrait-louis-jordan-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444214/business-news-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734574/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license