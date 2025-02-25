rawpixel
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, record store, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735058/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Retro party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098289/retro-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey and William P. Gottlieb, record store, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734474/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music festival poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845471/music-festival-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735968/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Concert logo blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061686/concert-logo-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Symphony Sid and Josh White, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737445/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Johnny Desmond, Martin Block, Cab Calloway, Georgie Auld, Mel Tormé, Mary Lou Williams, Tommy Dorsey, Josh…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735558/image-people-art-microphonesFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Portrait of Charlie Barnet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736185/portrait-charlie-barnet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Diverse people standing together, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998767/diverse-people-standing-together-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737706/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736213/image-papers-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Music day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061866/music-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735101/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Retro music fest blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062725/retro-music-fest-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735199/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Pete Rugolo, WORK, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734712/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691374/countdown-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Billy Eckstine's orchestra, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736264/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691371/countdown-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor, Zutty Singleton, and Leonard Ware, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736979/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
New Year party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587615/new-year-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Ted Weems, WINX, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735348/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
80's vibes concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730012/80s-vibes-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Kaiser Marshall, Art Hodes, Sandy Williams, Cecil (Xavier) Scott, and Henry (Clay) Goodwin, Times Square, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691361/countdown-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Bob Haggart, Marion Hutton, and Gordon MacRae, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735622/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735074/portrait-duke-ellington-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587568/countdown-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Tommy Dorsey, Mel Tormé, Georgie Auld, Ray McKinley, Johnny Desmond(?), Vic Damone, and Cab Calloway, WMCA, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736065/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Rock alternative Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909555/rock-alternative-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Josh White and Symphony Sid, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737777/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
New arrival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691393/new-arrival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Symphony Sid and Josh White, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736746/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license