Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartmanblackvintagepublic domainportraittableAmerican Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 913 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3972 x 5223 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmerican Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735490/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889355/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meeting-editable-designView licensePortrait of Freddie Ohms, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734897/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView licensePortrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737714/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Ernest Tubb, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., Sept. 18-19, 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737429/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmerican Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735067/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Johnny Bothwell, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735503/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Frank Socolow, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737458/portrait-frank-socolow-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928520/woman-having-online-class-meeting-through-e-learning-system-remixView licensePortrait of Eve Young, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737720/portrait-eve-young-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseWoman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928548/woman-having-online-class-meeting-through-e-learning-system-remixView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735502/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767010/history-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Cab Calloway, Strand Theater, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734471/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735768/portrait-dave-lambert-new-york-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePortrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735115/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseAmerican Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735051/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseCostume shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12076447/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmerican Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735053/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMetropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737103/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWoman having an online class meeting through e-learning system remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928296/woman-having-online-class-meeting-through-e-learning-system-remixView licensePortrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736252/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseAmerican Federation of Musicians, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735566/american-federation-musicians-ca-jan-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseStan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735578/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licensePortrait of Andy Russell, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736739/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license