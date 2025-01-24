rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Duke Ellington, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraiteventjazz
International Jazz Day poster template
International Jazz Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
Portrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735101/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Piano concert Instagram post template
Piano concert Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126886/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734574/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602714/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735835/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488179/piano-jazz-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Junior Raglin, and Fred Guy(?), Howard…
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Junior Raglin, and Fred Guy(?), Howard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735071/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835798/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Tricky Sam Nanton(?), Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby…
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Tricky Sam Nanton(?), Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734575/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602713/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736423/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
Vintage hits blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539369/vintage-hits-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music night editable poster template
Jazz music night editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642709/jazz-music-night-editable-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736441/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
International Jazz Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713615/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734612/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music night Instagram post template, editable text
Jazz music night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995023/jazz-music-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736385/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
Piano jazz night Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492812/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International jazz day Instagram post template
International jazz day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713411/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, and…
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735169/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music night blog banner template
Jazz music night blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561458/jazz-music-night-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735680/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Music & art poster template, editable text and design
Music & art poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540646/music-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734516/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602716/piano-jazz-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Earl Hines, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Earl Hines, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734656/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Jazz night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699631/jazz-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735872/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music night blog banner template, editable text
Jazz music night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642708/jazz-music-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
Portrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735564/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Jazz night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699630/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Jazz night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12674644/jazz-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736870/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music & art Instagram post template
Jazz music & art Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693916/jazz-music-art-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Freddie Moore and Joe Thomas, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by…
Portrait of Freddie Moore and Joe Thomas, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735772/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license