Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicpublic domainportraiteventjazzPortrait of Duke Ellington, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 915 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5229 x 3988 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational Jazz Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington and Junior Raglin, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735101/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126886/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734574/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602714/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735835/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488179/piano-jazz-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby Hardwick(e), Junior Raglin, and Fred Guy(?), Howard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735071/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835798/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Tricky Sam Nanton(?), Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Otto Toby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734575/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602713/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736423/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539369/vintage-hits-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Sidney Bechet, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736295/portrait-sidney-bechet-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642709/jazz-music-night-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Erroll Garner, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736441/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713615/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734612/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995023/jazz-music-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736385/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492812/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational jazz day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713411/international-jazz-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Junior Raglin, Juan Tizol, Barney Bigard, Ben Webster, Harry Carney, Rex William Stewart, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735169/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561458/jazz-music-night-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Zanzibar, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735680/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & art poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540646/music-art-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Howard Theater(?), Washington, D.C., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734516/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602716/piano-jazz-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Earl Hines, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734656/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699631/jazz-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Django Reinhardt and Duke Ellington, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735872/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642708/jazz-music-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Junior Raglin, Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington, Ray Nance, Sonny Greer, Fred Guy, and Harry…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735564/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699630/jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12674644/jazz-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736870/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music & art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693916/jazz-music-art-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Freddie Moore and Joe Thomas, William P. Gottlieb's office party, Jamaica, Queens, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735772/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license