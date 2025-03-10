Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagepublic domainportraitgroup of peopleriveryachtPortrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 902 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5250 x 3945 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735085/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735170/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseYacht club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576683/yacht-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735161/image-people-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991829/visit-italy-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Frank Raye and Betty Brewer, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735159/image-sky-people-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10648823/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735068/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448263/watercolor-sailboat-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePortrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735144/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197767/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734907/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10648843/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736043/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10358878/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737524/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D family trekking cartoon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12129790/editable-family-trekking-cartoon-illustrationView licenseRiverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737508/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseTravel with us poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566040/travel-with-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736015/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational partnership, business deals collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903554/international-partnership-business-deals-collage-editable-designView licensePortrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736594/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYacht charter Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899777/yacht-charter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Jerry Wald, Gordon MacRae, Mel Tormé, Marion Hutton, and Jerry Jerome, Saturday Teentimers Show, New York, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736297/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensePortrait of June Christy, Georgie Auld, and Red Rodney, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736513/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseShanghai poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790033/shanghai-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735498/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseShanghai poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918386/shanghai-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Buddy Morrow and Ritz Brothers, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735277/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448269/watercolor-sailboat-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePortrait of James P. (James Price) Johnson and Marty Marsala, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737330/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734679/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Italy Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978844/visit-italy-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Albert Nicholas and Rudi Blesh, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736602/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYacht club blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798115/yacht-club-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737480/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license