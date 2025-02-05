Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartliving roomvintagepublic domainportraitfloralretroPortrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 908 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5219 x 3950 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room scene mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670403/minimal-living-room-scene-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735256/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room wall mockup, editable vintage flower patterned design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705532/png-blank-space-blue-carpetView licensePortrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734605/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage living room art collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16582558/vintage-living-room-art-collage-designView licensePortrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735062/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735222/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790396/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licensePortrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734607/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro TV screenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535820/retro-screenView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762191/vintage-floral-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735658/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFeast of Adam and Eve png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704349/png-adam-and-eve-aesthetic-artView licensePortrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735221/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage TV screen mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131516/vintage-screen-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736254/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138587/furniture-sale-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseMinimalist sofa Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138628/minimalist-sofa-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, Duke Ellington, William P. Gottlieb, and Dave Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735245/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546873/editable-art-frame-mockupView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737612/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseRetro TV screen editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615420/retro-screen-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735890/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMom and daughter watching a cartoon on a digital tablet remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927998/mom-and-daughter-watching-cartoon-digital-tablet-remixView licensePortrait of Will Bradley, Mart Garvey, and William P. Gottlieb, NBC/WRC show, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735451/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782735/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Jimmie Lunceford, William P. Gottlieb, and Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735243/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseModern furniture Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799928/modern-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735808/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInstagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865402/instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735606/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWe're hiring poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11232156/were-hiring-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734777/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian home decor collage set, editable design remastered and remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000116/png-art-object-banjoView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734580/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseModern furniture poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120464/modern-furniture-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734836/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license