Portrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…
Minimal living room scene mockup, editable design
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
Living room wall mockup, editable vintage flower patterned design, remixed by rawpixel
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
Vintage living room art collage design
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
Editable man in living room, Japanese remixed design
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by…
Editable man in living room, Japanese remixed design
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…
Retro TV screen
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage floral living room interior mockup, editable design
Portrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…
Feast of Adam and Eve png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
Vintage TV screen mockup, editable design
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Furniture sale Instagram post template
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Minimalist sofa Instagram post template
Portrait of Ahmet M. Ertegun, Nesuhi Ertegun, Duke Ellington, William P. Gottlieb, and Dave Stewart, William P. Gottlieb's…
Editable art frame mockup
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro TV screen editable mockup
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…
Mom and daughter watching a cartoon on a digital tablet remix
Portrait of Will Bradley, Mart Garvey, and William P. Gottlieb, NBC/WRC show, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P.…
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Jimmie Lunceford, William P. Gottlieb, and Gene Krupa, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Modern furniture Instagram post template, editable design
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Tommy Potter, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
We're hiring poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Tony Pastor and William P. Gottlieb, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P.…
Vintage Victorian home decor collage set, editable design remastered and remixed by rawpixel
Portrait of Duke Ellington and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
Modern furniture poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Charlie Spivak and William P. Gottlieb, WINX, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940 by William P. Gottlieb
