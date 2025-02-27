rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
handpeopleartblackvintagemusicalpublic domainportrait
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735202/image-hands-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928791/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734564/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735242/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735098/image-hands-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
Symphony of Genius poster template with portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, original art illustration by Joseph Karl Stieler…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23526629/image-hand-face-personView license
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735210/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735675/image-hand-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…
Symphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119307/png-hand-faceView license
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735111/image-hands-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Symphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable design
Symphony of Genius Instagram post template, original art illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23491023/image-hand-face-personView license
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735103/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735203/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Black activists to follow, Instagram post template, editable design
Black activists to follow, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001766/black-activists-follow-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735231/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734915/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Music app Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Music app Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730649/music-app-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736285/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Music lover background, retro neon collage, editable design
Music lover background, retro neon collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195988/music-lover-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734896/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Fight for change Instagram post template, editable text
Fight for change Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944136/fight-for-change-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
Portrait of Dardanelle, Joe Sinacore, and Bert Nazer, Sheraton Hotel, Satire Room(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735540/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735576/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Electro party poster template, editable text & design
Electro party poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494041/electro-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736462/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736374/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
Vintage music collage with flowers, violin, and gramophone. Music and flowers customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737370/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Classical music fest poster template, editable text & design
Classical music fest poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11609484/classical-music-fest-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Carl Kress, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Carl Kress, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736573/portrait-carl-kress-new-york-ny-ca-june-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Music app Instagram post template, editable design
Music app Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7633075/music-app-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Hugues Panassié and Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736731/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license