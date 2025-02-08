Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartman in suitmanvintagepublic domainportraitwine52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 912 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3587 x 4721 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734524/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737622/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseGray suit png mockup element, editable fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679261/gray-suit-png-mockup-element-editable-fashionView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734483/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman with money, ship, and buildings. Businessman and money customizable design customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22683035/image-star-transparent-pngView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734526/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art with people, sculpture, and anatomy. Explore vintage, explore art customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22330723/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licensePortrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual museum tour, explore art. Virtual museum, 360° tour. Art, virtual museum customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544362/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseDownbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736898/downbeat-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseNew menu Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531373/new-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736301/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with historical figures, vintage art, and retro elements. Vintage style customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331489/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737365/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMen's blazer mockup, editable formal wear designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408805/mens-blazer-mockup-editable-formal-wear-designView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734497/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseGala night Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427722/gala-night-facebook-post-templateView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734511/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage figures, vintage style, and vintage elements customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331718/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licensePortrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737666/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable suit mockup, men's business apparel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9610076/editable-suit-mockup-mens-business-apparel-designView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737700/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseGala night Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427702/gala-night-facebook-post-templateView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734843/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePub crawl poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12648649/pub-crawl-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734489/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-july-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy & finance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731649/economy-finance-poster-templateView license52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734464/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut holding champagne bottlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788762/astronaut-holding-champagne-bottleView licensePortrait of Charles Delaunay, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734582/image-people-art-neonFree Image from public domain licenseChampagne time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531353/champagne-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Tony Soma, Tony's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734493/image-wallpaper-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional businessman design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333532/editable-diverse-professional-businessman-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737704/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional businessman design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333628/editable-diverse-professional-businessman-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Eddie Davis, Leon and Eddie's, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737606/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735600/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license