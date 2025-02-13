rawpixel
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music streaming application collage element, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
Music streaming application collage element, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage tunes Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music festival poster template
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music lessons Facebook post template
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Portrait of Vincente Gomez, Café Society Uptown(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Music streaming application background, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music streaming application background, Spotify. 9 NOVEMBER 2022 - BANGKOK, THAILAND
Portrait of Josh White, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Png black woman, music 3D remix, transparent background, editable design
Portrait of Richard Dyer-Bennet, Village Vanguard(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing music, pink color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing music, purple color, 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Carl Kress, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy musician, editable collage remix
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Tony Parenti, Wild Bill Davison, and Eddie Condon, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P.…
Live music concert, creative entertainment collage, editable design
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Solo concert poster template
Portrait of Red Rodney, 400 Restaurant(?), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Black woman, music 3d remix, editable design
Portrait of Eddie South, Café Society (Uptown), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
