rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartvintagepublic domainportraitfloralwomanretro
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734704/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734709/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Zutty Singleton, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735256/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735598/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736494/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…
Portrait of Herb Abramson, Sadi Coylin, Benny Morton(?), Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, and Max…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735658/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Henry Allen, Joe Marsala, Teddy Wilson, Nesuhi Ertegun, Ahmet M. Ertegun, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735062/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…
Portrait of Nesuhi Ertegun, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Zutty Singleton, Max Kaminsky, Ahmet M. Ertegun, Sadi Coylin, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734607/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Brown Halftone Effect
Brown Halftone Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14399183/editable-brown-halftone-designView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736362/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Sadi Coylin, Delia Potofsky Gottlieb, Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, and Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734605/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504168/png-1920s-adult-artView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…
Portrait of Adele Girard, Joe Marsala, Nesuhi Ertegun, and William P. Gottlieb, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. 1940…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735083/image-people-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991733/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., ca. Feb. 1942 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737349/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé background, vintage woman aesthetic, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé background, vintage woman aesthetic, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687742/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735221/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lawrence Brown, Johnny Hodges, and Adele Girard, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., 193- by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735606/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Social media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Social media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala, Adele Girard, and Toots Thielemans, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734540/image-people-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé background, vintage woman aesthetic, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé background, vintage woman aesthetic, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687728/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736254/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551363/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…
Portrait of Tommy Potter, Max Kaminsky, Benny Morton, Zutty Singleton, Adele Girard, Teddy Wilson, and Joe Marsala, National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735890/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737612/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552295/png-1920s-adult-artView license
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tommy Myles and John Malachi, Turkish Embassy, Washington, D.C., between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735911/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license