Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Dog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Dog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Dog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Dog holding gavel, justice scale editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Dog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Dog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Chico Alvarez and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Colorful European buildings background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Billie Holiday and Mister, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Traveling with pets poster template
Portrait of Art Hodes, Henry (Clay) Goodwin, and Sandy Williams, Times Square, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Pet-friendly spaces presentation template
Portrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
