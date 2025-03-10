rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Xavier Cugat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
paperpeopleartvintagepublic domainportraitdrawinginterior
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Xavier Cugat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Xavier Cugat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735214/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tab Smith, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tab Smith, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734982/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Walter Fuller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Walter Fuller, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736599/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Bertha Chippie Hill, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bertha Chippie Hill, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737412/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Leonard Bernstein, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736395/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Wettling, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736752/image-frame-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735652/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736301/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735049/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735592/image-music-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736870/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Portrait of Lawrence Welk, PGA Building, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lawrence Welk, PGA Building, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736947/image-people-newspapers-artFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miquelito Valdez, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736117/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView license
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735536/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475931/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735924/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Symphony Sid and Josh White, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Symphony Sid and Josh White, WHOM, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737445/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of Art Tatum, Vogue Room, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Art Tatum, Vogue Room, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734877/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Tiny Grimes and Hugues Panassié, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737370/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734941/portrait-louis-armstrong-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license