rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Esquire Club, Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
peopleartneonmanblackvintagepublic domainportrait
Social network, editable collage remix design
Social network, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191765/social-network-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Esquire Club, Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Esquire Club, Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734657/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Conte Candoli, and Emmett Carls, Esquire Club, Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947…
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Conte Candoli, and Emmett Carls, Esquire Club, Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734770/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Conte Candoli, and Emmett Carls, Esquire Club, Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947…
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Conte Candoli, and Emmett Carls, Esquire Club, Valley Stream, Long Island, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735259/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Cool African American man, editable collage remix with copy space
Cool African American man, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253609/cool-african-american-man-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734761/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Men's shirt mockup, street fashion
Men's shirt mockup, street fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7532007/mens-shirt-mockup-street-fashionView license
Portrait of Dave Lambert, John Simmons, Chubby Jackson, George Handy, and Dizzy Gillespie, William P. Gottlieb's office, New…
Portrait of Dave Lambert, John Simmons, Chubby Jackson, George Handy, and Dizzy Gillespie, William P. Gottlieb's office, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736630/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and Dottie Reid, Onyx, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736609/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram story template, editable text
History course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Woody Herman, Chubby Jackson, and Abraham Rosen, Carnegie Hall(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1946 by William P.…
Portrait of Woody Herman, Chubby Jackson, and Abraham Rosen, Carnegie Hall(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1946 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734651/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Dave Lambert, John Simmons, Chubby Jackson, George Handy, and Dizzy Gillespie, William P. Gottlieb's office, New…
Portrait of Dave Lambert, John Simmons, Chubby Jackson, George Handy, and Dizzy Gillespie, William P. Gottlieb's office, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737438/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Fashionista man holographic background, abstract collage, editable design
Fashionista man holographic background, abstract collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187755/fashionista-man-holographic-background-abstract-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dave Lambert, John Simmons, Dizzy Gillespie, George Handy, and Chubby Jackson, William P. Gottlieb's office, New…
Portrait of Dave Lambert, John Simmons, Dizzy Gillespie, George Handy, and Chubby Jackson, William P. Gottlieb's office, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737328/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Johnny Richards, ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Johnny Richards, ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734939/portrait-johnny-richards-ca-apr-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Cliff Jackson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Cliff Jackson, Café Society (Downtown)(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736737/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Roman male statue funky png element group, editable design
Roman male statue funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239539/roman-male-statue-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Teddy Kaye, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Vivien Garry and Teddy Kaye, Dixon's, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736305/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain license
History course blog banner template, editable text
History course blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767010/history-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chubby Jackson, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735262/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Cool African American man funky png element group, editable design
Cool African American man funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239183/cool-african-american-man-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734756/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Uncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Uncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258940/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Portrait of Denzil Best, Billy Bauer, and Chubby Jackson, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Denzil Best, Billy Bauer, and Chubby Jackson, Pied Piper, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735845/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734467/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and John Simmons, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
Portrait of Chubby Jackson and John Simmons, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736387/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cool African American man, editable collage remix with copy space
Cool African American man, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253599/cool-african-american-man-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734619/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bill Harris, William P. Gottlieb's home (table tennis room), N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734735/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735809/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license