Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Three Graces women dancing sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and design
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable paper ticket design element set
Portrait of Louis Jordan, Paramount Theater(?), New York, N.Y., ca. July 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Portrait of Louis Jordan, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Rex William Stewart and Charlie Barnet, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
Portrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Portrait of Jerry Gray, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Dance show, lifestyle collage remix background, editable design
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro collage of kids reading with chess pieces, vintage style editable design
Portrait of Frankie Laine, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Victorian woman scholar sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable dance performance, lifestyle collage remix
Portrait of Tony Pastor, Hotel Edison(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Portrait of Floyd Smith and Dick Wilson, Howard Theater, Washington, D.C., not after 1941 by William P. Gottlieb
Flexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Sam Donahue and Hep, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
