Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecatpeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretroPortrait of Sam Donahue and Hep, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 920 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4010 x 5229 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Sam Donahue and Hep, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735944/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePng editable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135953/png-editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-transparent-backgroundView licensePortrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735039/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat violinist collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123406/editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collageView licensePortrait of Sam Donahue and Hep, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735150/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Sam Donahue, Stan Kenton, Nick Callonus, and Hep, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735156/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124034/editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-desktop-wallpaperView licensePortrait of Machito and Graciella Grillo, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736113/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736048/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377275/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Sam Donahue, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735528/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licensePortrait of Rex William Stewart, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735939/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Duke Ellington, Cat Anderson, and Sidney De Paris(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735560/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, Peanuts Hucko, Pete Terry, Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736523/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone png, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377266/png-aesthetic-blue-collage-elementView licensePortrait of Max Kaminsky and Dave Tough, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735382/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Juan Tizol(?) and Lawrence Brown(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736248/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCat playlist cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14388986/cat-playlist-cover-templateView licensePortrait of Claude Thornhill, Willie Wechsler, Micky Folus, and Joe Shulman, Columbia Pictures studio, the making of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737068/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615290/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Mario Bouza, Jose Mangual, Carlos Vidal(?), and Ubaldo Nieto, Glen Island Casino, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735794/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Tiny Grimes, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736836/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat violinist collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081943/editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collageView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Cecil Payne, Miles Davis, and Ray Brown, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736919/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Charlie Ventura, Dave Tough, Bill Harris, and Ralph Burns, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736096/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic cat violinist collage, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123411/editable-anthropomorphic-cat-violinist-collage-desktop-wallpaperView licensePortrait of George Brunis and Tony Parenti, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734984/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro 100 greatest songs remix posterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16333450/retro-100-greatest-songs-remix-posterView licensePortrait of Cat Anderson, Ray Nance, and Taft Jordan(?), Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735978/image-cat-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseCat guitar, hobby lifestyle editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721369/cat-guitar-hobby-lifestyle-editable-remixView licensePortrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736383/portrait-king-guion-between-1938-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license