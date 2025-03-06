rawpixel
Portrait of Cliff Edwards, Betty Brewer, and Frank Raye, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735170/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735081/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ship crew Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994025/ship-crew-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735085/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735068/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pirate party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994024/pirate-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Frank Raye and Betty Brewer, Ukelele Lady (yacht), Hudson River, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735159/image-sky-people-oceanFree Image from public domain license
Editable pirates ship design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212398/editable-pirates-ship-design-element-setView license
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735144/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, and vibrant orange elements social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633243/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Marty Marsala, Bunty Pendelton, and Baby Dodds, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736043/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737524/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mermaid watching sinking ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663433/mermaid-watching-sinking-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jonah Jones and Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736119/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Mermaid watching sinking ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663427/mermaid-watching-sinking-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Josh White and Mary Lou Williams, WMCA, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737481/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, Richmond, Va.(?)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734679/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Dean Hudson, ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734825/portrait-dean-hudson-ca-aug-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Vintage mermaid collage design, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796187/vintage-mermaid-collage-design-editable-element-setView license
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737508/riverboat-the-hudson-ny-ca-july-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Editable navy blue watercolor glitter design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16019259/editable-navy-blue-watercolor-glitter-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Larry Clinton and Betty George, Copacabana(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735498/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage businessman with money, ship, and buildings. Businessman and money customizable design customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22683035/image-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Pete Rugolo and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735342/portrait-pete-rugolo-and-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Finance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Albert Nicholas and Rudi Blesh, Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736602/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Save the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737480/portrait-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Magical flying ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664743/magical-flying-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Peanuts Hucko, Jack Lesberg, and Max Kaminsky, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736618/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage mermaid illustration collection, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796242/vintage-mermaid-illustration-collection-editable-element-setView license
Portrait of Cab Calloway, Columbia studio, New York, N.Y., ca. Mar. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736165/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Vibrant mermaid collage design, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796257/vibrant-mermaid-collage-design-editable-element-setView license
Portrait of Boyd Raeburn and Ginnie Powell, Nola's, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734907/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license