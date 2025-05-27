Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepeopleartvintagemusicalpublic domainportraitretropianoPortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 906 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5035 x 3800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734814/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945409/classical-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521184/piano-jazz-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Laurindo Almeida, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735195/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691928/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, and Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735749/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691985/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735732/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126886/piano-concert-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735173/image-background-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347241/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521210/piano-jazz-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521173/piano-jazz-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734811/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347232/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734685/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347034/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737596/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734842/portrait-stan-kenton-and-bob-gioga-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseKandinsky quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815015/kandinsky-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737682/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano jazz night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763350/piano-jazz-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735796/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic is the poetry of the air Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814969/music-the-poetry-the-air-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735185/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945410/classical-music-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734813/portrait-stan-kenton-and-bob-gioga-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain licenseClassical music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945406/classical-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Harry Forbes, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736147/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePiano recital poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452454/piano-recital-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735644/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePiano recital Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452434/piano-recital-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737674/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license