Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry Betts…
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Shelly Manne, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez…
Pianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
Classical music poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Piano jazz night poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Laurindo Almeida, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Laurindo Almeida, and Shelly Manne, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical music poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, and Eddie Bert(?), New York…
Piano concert Instagram post template
Portrait of June Christy, Laurindo Almeida, Bob Gioga, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, and Harry…
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Kandinsky quote Instagram story template
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano jazz night blog banner template, editable text
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music is the poetry of the air Instagram story template
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical music Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Classical music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Harry Forbes, Capitol studio, ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital poster template
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Piano recital Instagram post template
Portrait of Stan Kenton and Buddy Childers, Richmond, Va., 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
