rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Nov. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
lightspeopleartblackvintagepublic domaincityportrait
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737666/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Charles Delaunay, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charles Delaunay, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734582/image-people-art-neonFree Image from public domain license
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Innovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gilbert J. Pinkus, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737391/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Light Leak Effect
Light Leak Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512414/film-grain-effectView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736301/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Light Leak Effect
Light Leak Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12782301/light-leak-effectView license
Portrait of Charles Delaunay, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Charles Delaunay, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735029/image-people-art-neonFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bud Freeman, Eddie Condon's(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736252/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Downtown ad sign mockup, editable design
Downtown ad sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14849947/downtown-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735607/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Cupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
Portrait of Jack Teagarden, Bill Harris, Dave Tough, and Charlie Ventura, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735000/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Digital Effect
Digital Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520003/digital-effectView license
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
Portrait of Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Terry Gibbs, and Harry Biss, Club Troubadour, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736396/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Charlie's Tavern, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736193/charlies-tavern-new-york-ny-between-1946-and-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Eddie Heywood, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734636/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joe Marsala and Adele Girard, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736568/image-people-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Poster mockup, editable product design
Poster mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436405/poster-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736197/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Prism Light Effect
Prism Light Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552396/prism-light-effectView license
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
52nd Street, New York, N.Y., ca. 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734687/52nd-street-new-york-ny-ca-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Model casting call flyer template, editable text
Model casting call flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686534/model-casting-call-flyer-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Miff Mole, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735800/image-people-art-mens-suitFree Image from public domain license
Hospital services Instagram post template, editable text
Hospital services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12443572/hospital-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737526/image-lights-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Model casting call poster template, editable design
Model casting call poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686536/model-casting-call-poster-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735610/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Buddy Stewart, Three Deuces(?), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737694/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Model casting call Twitter ad template, editable text
Model casting call Twitter ad template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686538/model-casting-call-twitter-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737143/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
Happy woman speaking on megaphone remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928773/happy-woman-speaking-megaphone-remixView license
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Frankie Laine, Paramount Theater, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735714/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license