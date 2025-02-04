rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
baseballtreespeoplesportartvintagepublic domainlandscape
Tennis club poster template, editable text and design
Tennis club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577285/tennis-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735281/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match, creative sports collage, editable design
Baseball match, creative sports collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832417/baseball-match-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736564/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
3D sports stadium editable remix
3D sports stadium editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458648/sports-stadium-editable-remixView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736451/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match background, creative sports collage, editable design
Baseball match background, creative sports collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832414/baseball-match-background-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView license
Portrait of the Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of the Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735648/portrait-the-stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736209/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Golf blog Instagram post template
Golf blog Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830864/golf-blog-instagram-post-templateView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736432/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Sport camp poster template
Sport camp poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736309/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Pete Rugolo and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Pete Rugolo and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735342/portrait-pete-rugolo-and-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Tennis club blog banner template, editable text
Tennis club blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577278/tennis-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735192/portrait-stan-kenton-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735405/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Baseball sports collage iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Baseball sports collage iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832447/baseball-sports-collage-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Pete Rugolo, and Bob Graettinger, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735255/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687519/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736109/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView license
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Bob Graettinger, Pete Rugolo, and Stan Kenton, Richmond, Va.(?), 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735185/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Golf club Instagram post template
Golf club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830838/golf-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735578/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Junior team poster template
Junior team poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737335/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735753/stan-kenton-orchestra-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Baseball lessons poster template, editable text and design
Baseball lessons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778279/baseball-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735305/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
Editable baseball player background, Art Nouveau character element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696492/editable-baseball-player-background-art-nouveau-character-elementView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, Ray Wetzel, Chico Alvarez, Harry Betts, and Shelly Manne…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734721/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tennis classes Instagram post template, editable text
Tennis classes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12375496/tennis-classes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of George Weidler, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of George Weidler, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736875/portrait-george-weidler-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball match Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597031/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Eddie Safranski, Shelly Manne, Chico Alvarez, Ray Wetzel, Harry Betts, Bob Cooper, and Art Pepper…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735315/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license