Portrait of Mike Levin, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Mike Levin, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
Portrait of Eddie Ronan, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Migraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable design
Portrait of Teddy Reig, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Creative innovative man png, light bulb editable remix
Portrait of Lawrence Welk, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product design
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Denim jacket mockup, editable men's fashion design
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Portrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's polo shirt mockup, editable design
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable design
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Happy black businessman, editable design
Portrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's t-shirt mockup, editable design
Portrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Cheerful African American businessman
Portrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Cheerful African American businessman
Portrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's white t-shirt mockup, editable design
Portrait of Edwin A. Finckel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's suit mockup, editable product design
Portrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's mustard yellow shirt mockup, editable design
Portrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable dress shirt mockup fashion design
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable design
Portrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Men's polo shirt mockup, editable design
Portrait of Wild Bill Davison, Club Nocturne(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
