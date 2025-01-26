Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundpeopleartmanvintageshirtpublic domainportraitPortrait of Mike Levin, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. GottliebView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 915 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3988 x 5229 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243087/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Mike Levin, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734749/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licensePortrait of Eddie Ronan, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735284/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMigraine text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239827/migraine-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licensePortrait of Teddy Reig, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735985/image-teddy-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man png, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Lawrence Welk, Down Beat office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736333/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licensePortrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737397/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMen's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631605/mens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView licensePortrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735780/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseDenim jacket mockup, editable men's fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998427/denim-jacket-mockup-editable-mens-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737415/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Dizzy Gillespie, 52nd Street, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736301/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMen's polo shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13714558/mens-polo-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737274/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMen's long sleeve shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836551/mens-long-sleeve-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736302/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black businessman, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dave Lambert, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736278/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMen's t-shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13712473/mens-t-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Brick Fleagle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736355/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901039/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensePortrait of Henry Allen, New York, N.Y.(?), between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735049/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901436/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licensePortrait of Irving Kolodin, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736572/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMen's white t-shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748065/mens-white-t-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Edwin A. Finckel, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735592/image-music-notes-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen's suit mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14810482/mens-suit-mockup-editable-product-designView licensePortrait of Billy Eckstine and Nelson Riddle, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737518/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseMen's mustard yellow shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14717732/mens-mustard-yellow-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Dick Stabile, New York, N.Y.(?), ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737294/image-people-art-cigaretteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dress shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12369494/editable-dress-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licensePortrait of Joe Mooney and Milt Gabler(?), Decca office(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Dec. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735273/image-people-art-menFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240291/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePortrait of Wingy Manone, William P. Gottlieb's office, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736273/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain licenseMen's polo shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748858/mens-polo-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Wild Bill Davison, Club Nocturne(?), New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottliebhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735822/image-people-art-manFree Image from public domain license