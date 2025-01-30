rawpixel
Portrait of Henry Levine, Fort Myer, Arlington, Va., ca. Feb. 1943 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro monochrome collage with music icons, statues, and vintage vibes editable design
Portrait of Henry Levine, Fort Myer, Arlington, Va., ca. Feb. 1943 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro music concert Instagram post template
Metropolitan Vocational High School, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro party blog banner template
Portrait of Charlie Parker, Tommy Potter, and Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Portrait of Ernie Caceres, Bobby Hackett, Freddie Ohms, and George Wettling, Nick's (Tavern)(?), New York, N.Y., between…
Music industry png element, entertainment remix, editable design
Portrait of Louis Armstrong, Carnegie Hall, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing guitar png, music & hobby editable remix
Portrait of Serge Chaloff, Georgie Auld, Red Rodney, and Tiny Kahn, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Music app Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Louis Armstrong and Jack Teagarden, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Music event Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Micky Folus, Joe Shulman, Claude Thornhill, Billy Exiner, and Barry Galbraith, Columbia Pictures studio, the…
Van Gogh png musician sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Rex William Stewart, Aquarium, New York, N.Y., ca. Aug. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Editable vintage people flower collage design element set
Portrait of Sol (Solomon) Yaged, Jimmy Jones(?), and John (O.) Levy(?), Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., between 1946…
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of King Guion, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Stan Kenton, Shelly Manne, and Eddie Safranski, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Portrait of Shelly Manne, Bob Cooper, Art Pepper, and Bob Gioga, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Vintage tunes Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of John Hardee, Famous Door, New York, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro music Facebook post template
Portrait of Johnny Hodges, Rex William Stewart, Adele Girard, Harry Carney, Barney Bigard, and Joe Marsala, Turkish Embassy…
Woman playing guitar, music & hobby editable remix
Portrait of (Robert) Dean Kincaide, Bill Ainsworth, Ray Beller, Peanuts Hucko, Pete Terry, Vernon Friley, Irv Dinkin, and…
Aesthetic watercolor cello png element, editable remix design
Portrait of Stan Freeman, Bunny Shawker, Bob Haggart, Art Drelinger, Billy Butterfield, Toots Mondello, and Mary Lou…
Aesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix design
Portrait of Marty Marsala and Bud Freeman, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Aesthetic watercolor cello mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Riverboat on the Hudson, N.Y., ca. July 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Aesthetic watercolor cello, editable remix design
Portrait of Arnett Cobb, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
