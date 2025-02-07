rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Save
Edit Image
dogpeopleartvintagepublic domaincityportraitwoman
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735127/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735261/image-people-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734627/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735145/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Washington Square, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735119/image-background-dog-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735628/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735550/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6737420/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Imogene Coca, Mary Lou Williams, and Ann Hathaway, between 1938 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736854/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735580/image-trees-sky-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735129/image-people-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Light Leak Effect
Light Leak Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512414/film-grain-effectView license
Portrait of Billie Holiday and Mister, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Billie Holiday and Mister, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., ca. Feb. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736186/image-dog-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView license
Portrait of Chico Alvarez and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Chico Alvarez and June Christy, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734683/portrait-chico-alvarez-and-june-christy-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Pet-friendly spaces presentation template
Pet-friendly spaces presentation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView license
Portrait of Gloria King, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Gloria King, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734849/portrait-gloria-king-new-york-ny-ca-apr-1947-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6735042/image-trees-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Lilyann Carol, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Lilyann Carol, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736324/portrait-lilyann-carol-new-york-ny-ca-oct-1946-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734514/portrait-june-christy-and-bob-cooper-1947-1948-william-gottliebFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Joan Brooks and Duke Niles, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734995/image-shadow-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473896/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Ann Hathaway, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., between 1946 and 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6736250/image-people-art-microphoneFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Portrait of Doris Day and Kitty Kallen, Central Park, New York, N.Y., ca. Apr. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734631/image-tree-people-artFree Image from public domain license