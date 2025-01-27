rawpixel
Portrait of Johnny Long, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Johnny Long, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Portrait of Larry Adler, City Center, New York, N.Y., ca. Jan. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic
Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic
Portrait of the Stan Kenton Orchestra, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic
Portrait of Sam Hall Kaplan, Frenchy Cauette, Chuck Wayne, and Deryk Sampson, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by…
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic
Portrait of Bill Cogliano, Joseph Kowalewski, Carl Ottobrino, Stanley Kraft, Dick Motzlinski, Manny Thaler, Sol Libero, Mack…
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic
Portrait of Stuff Smith, Kelly's Stable, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1946 by William P. Gottlieb
Retro disco music Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Illinois Jacquet, New York, N.Y., ca. May 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Album cover Instagram post template
Portrait of Kenny Kersey, Café Society (Downtown), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Portrait of Carl Kress, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music
Portrait of Bill Cogliano, Joseph Kowalewski, Carl Ottobrino, Stanley Kraft, Dick Motzlinski, Manny Thaler, Sol Libero, Mack…
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic
Portrait of Sidney Bechet, Freddie Moore, and Lloyd Phillips, Jimmy Ryan's (Club), New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William…
70s party Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Howard McGhee, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Portrait of Billy Taylor and Bob Wyatt, New York, N.Y., ca. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music during coronavirus quarantine on a couch remix
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic
Portrait of Joe Mooney and Andy Fitzgerald, Eddie Condon's, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic
Portrait of June Christy and Bob Cooper, 1947 or 1948 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Portrait of Johnny Richards, New York, N.Y., ca. Sept. 1947 by William P. Gottlieb
Woman listening to music at home during coronavirus pandemic remix
Portrait of Abe Most, Pete Ponti, Sid Jacobs, and Jimmy Norton, Hickory House, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
Retirement Instagram post template, editable text
Portrait of Terry Gibbs, Harry Biss, and Bill (Buddy) De Arango, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. June 1947 by William P.…
